HorseSense launches Holiday Donation Match campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- HorseSense, a therapeutic horseback riding program, is set to launch their Holiday Donation Match campaign in an effort to raise funds amid COVID-19 struggles.

During this holiday campaign, any donations up to $10,000 will be matched, thanks in large part to the support of two generous donors.

The pandemic has hit HorseSense hard, as the organization has lost more than $50,000 in income alone this year so far.

On top of this, COVID-19 revenue predictions estimate the non-profit could lose as much as $80,000 by the end of the year. HorseSense executive director, Samantha Hall, asserts the organization is doing everything it can, but says the "community’s support is critical right now to keep our mission going."

HorseSense provides youth, adults, and veterans with a positive learning environment that improves their mind, body, and soul. In a time when COVID-19 related stress, anxiety and depression is running high, the demand for therapeutic horseback riding continues to surge.

Those interested in donating to the campaign can visit the HorseSense website. Further information on HorseSense and its mission can also be found there.