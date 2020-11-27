Mayo Clinic Health System increasing rates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System is raising the rates for services at its hospitals in La Crosse and Sparta beginning on the first of the year.

MCHS said in a statement that they are adjusting rates by an average of 2.75 percent starting January 1, 2021. It is the same average increase as in 2020. Mayo said it is the third year in a row where the rate change hasn't increased from the previous year.

It also said that similar to 2020, charges for some services will go up while others will go down.

“Mayo Clinic Health System works to meet the needs of its patients while at the same time providing value with the care that it delivers,” says Julie Hansen, chief financial officer, Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin. “It accomplishes this through adhering to the health care “value equation” (quality plus safety plus satisfaction divided by cost of care over time) as well as being financially sustainable (achieving a small margin of Net Operating Income to support investment in new services and needed capital improvements).”

Hansen cited increases in drug costs and competition for qualified health care staff as factors in raising the costs of services in 2021.