Minnesota Update: 101 COVID deaths sets record

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported a new record of 101 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the numbers are from Wednesday. Thursday and Friday data will be released on Saturday.

Two of the deaths are in Houston County. The persons are identified as being between 85-89 years old and between 90-94 years old.

One death occurred in Winona County. That person was between 80-84 years old.

Sixty-four of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,476 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH reported. The Department said 2,355 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported that another 5,704 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Eighty-two of the cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Fillmore County saw 19 more with Houston County reporting 13 additional cases.

A total of 295,001 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 21,846 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 5,637 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 244,982 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported approximately 66,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,012,524. The Department said about 2,420,584 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 16,043 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,638 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

