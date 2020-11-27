No. 7 Wisconsin rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Micah Potter scored 19 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 15 as No. 7 Wisconsin overwhelmed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58 in a non-conference game. Wisconsin scored the first 25 points of the game, hitting 10 of its first 13 shots, before Kshun Stokes scored on a floater from the lane for the Golden Lions with 10:05 left in the first half. Arkansas-Pine Bluff missed it first 11 shots and committed five turnovers before finally scoring. The Badgers pushed the lead to 45-10 on a pair of free throws by Reuvers. Joshuwan Johnson scored seven consecutive points for the Golden Lions only offensive flurry of the half, to make it 47-19. Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and Johnson 13 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.