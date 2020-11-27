Packers try to extend NFC North lead as they host Bears

(AP) - The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in the first of two regular-season matchups between the NFC North's top two teams.

The Packers own a 7-3 record and have a two-game lead over the Bears. Green Bay could take a giant step toward a second straight division title by continuing the Bears’ slump.

They’ll meet again in Chicago on Jan. 3 to close the regular season.

Both teams are struggling a bit after fast starts. The Bears have lost four straight after winning five of their first six games.

The Packers won their first four games but have gone 3-3 since.