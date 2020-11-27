Packers try to extend NFC North lead as they host Bears

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in the first of two regular-season matchups between the NFC North’s top two teams. The Packers own a 7-3 record and have a two-game lead over the Bears. They’ll meet again at Chicago on Jan. 3 to close the regular season. Both teams are struggling a bit after fast starts. The Bears have lost four straight after winning five of their first six games. The Packers won their first four games but have gone 3-3 since.