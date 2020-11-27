Police looking for vehicle which fled fatal hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are looking for the vehicle that hit a man and fled the scene in Des Moines, Iowa. Emergency responders found the pedestrian with critical injuries when they arrived at the scene at about 9:12 p.m. Thursday. The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that he was transported to a local hospital where he later died of those injuries. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark- colored, SUV-style vehicle. Evidence indicates it will have front-end damage, including a broken headlamp.