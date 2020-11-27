Rotary Lights underway for 26th season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The lights are on again for another holiday season.

The 26th annual Rotary Lights display kicked off Friday evening in Riverside Park.

Santa's arrival at the park marked the beginning of the ceremonies of turning the several million lights that volunteers have spent the last several weeks installing throughout the park.

As they went on, fireworks from the La Crosse Skyrockers filled the skies above the park.

Vehicles were already in line waiting to drive through the park before the offical opening at 5 p.m.

A large crowd gathered at the bandshell to watch the show including Hannah Roberg. Although she lives in Madison now, her mother was in the Rotary when everything started 26 years ago. Hannah even helped turn the lights on that first year. She still comes back each year for the lights. "To me, Rotary Lights is so great. It's such a community involvement. The food drive and everything like that is just really great...all it does for the community. I'm not in La Crosse these days, but I still have family here and we come here every year. It's such a joy to see what's new."

The Rotary Lights is open now through December 31 every evening from 5 p.m. until after the last car at 10 p.m. There are three exceptions, however. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the lights are on from 5-9 p.m. On New Year's Eve, the light displays remain open from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

There's no cost to attend, although they do ask for voluntary food and cash donations. Since Rotary Lights began, they've collected more than 4.2 million food items for local food programs.