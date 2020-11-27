Senate control brings new urgency to Georgia turnout drive

MILTON, Ga. (AP) — Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Democrats, Republicans and their supporters plan to flood Georgia neighborhoods with staff and volunteers to knock on doors and rally their bases to vote in the state’s pivotal U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5. The two races will decide which party controls the Senate, and that has infused turnout efforts by the parties and outside groups with new urgency. They plan to supplement the in-person appeals with a fusillade of phone calls, text messages, mailers and ads also aimed at boosting turnout.