Sweden requires more info to reopen 1994 ferry disaster case

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish authorities said Friday they need more information before deciding whether to reopen the case of a 1994 ferry sinking in the Baltic that killed 852 people, in one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime disasters at sea. A TV documentary aired Sept. 28 on the M/S Estonia includes video images from the wreck site showing a hole in the hull measuring 4 meters (13 feet) on the starboard side. A 1997 report concluded that it sank after the bow door locks failed in a storm, and flatly rejected the theory of a hole, which has long been the focus of speculation about a possible explosion on board. The wreck rests at a depth of 80 meters (265 feet).