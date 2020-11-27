The half and half weekend

Sunnier Friday weather…

More sunshine pushed through today and will last through the weekend. Highs were in the 30s to lower 40s today, but readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s degrees will make it a pleasant afternoon. Winds will pick up into the 7 to 15 mile per hour range from the southwest, then switch to the northwest for Sunday. Winds will pick up into the 15-35 mph range to end the weekend.

Colder Sunday and next week…

Highs will retreat into the 30s for Sunday and then into the upper 20s to lower 30s for Monday. Afternoon readings will remain in the 30s for much of next week, and the forecast brings dry weather, too.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden