Vandals target pioneer monument, Washington statue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Park Police say vandals toppled a statue of George Washington and defaced a pioneer monument with anti-colonialist graffiti early Thanksgiving morning. The Star Tribune reports a statue of Washington was torn from its base in Washburn Fair Oaks Park and splashed with paint. Several miles away, in northeast Minneapolis’ BF Nelson Park, the large granite “Pioneers Statue,” was spray painted with the words “no thanks,” “no more genocide,” “decolonize” and “land back.” Park maintenance crews have been notified about the vandalism. No one has been arrested.