Vanderbilt University announces league's first female football student-athlete
(WREX) — Vanderbilt University will be making history when their football team takes the field on Saturday.
The university announced on Friday that Sarah Fuller will be the first female football student-athlete in the history of the Southeastern Football Conference (SEC).
Fuller is on the school’s women’s soccer team and will be the football team’s kicker on Saturday.
Fuller will become the first woman to participate in a Power 5 football game.