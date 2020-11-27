Wisconsin Update: 17 new deaths reported, 1 in La Crosse County

MADISON (WXOW) -- There were 17 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in the past day and 57 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative said that one of the deaths was in La Crosse County. It raises the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 35.

However because of delays in data collection the daily totals don't always correlate to the actual number of deaths on a particular day, although they do over time. Deaths by day are reported by DHS HERE.

There have been 1,300 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 8,498 negative cases.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,727 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals.

Of those, 363 are in the ICU according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 17 deaths have kept the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,257 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 301,541, or 80.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 111 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the cases are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 52 new cases on Friday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 2

10-19 - 5

20-29 - 11

30-39 - 8

40-49 - 5

50-59 - 8

60-69 - 8

70-79 - 2

80-89 - 2

90+ - 1

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 774 (+6) 4 13.43 Crawford 1,165 (+15) 7 54.14 Grant 3,377 (+16) 62 (+1) 35.29 Jackson 1,634 (+0) 4 29.43 La Crosse 7,813 (+52) 35 (+1) 104.57 Monroe 2,461 (+19) 12 38.57 Trempealeau 2,307 (+1) 15 35 Vernon 1,096 (+39) 14 (+2) 22.43 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

