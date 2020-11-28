Asia Today: Speed of viral spread causes concern in S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day, the fastest spread of infections the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic. Around 330 of the cases reported Saturday came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million people, where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions linked to hospitals, schools, saunas, gyms and army units. Infections were also reported in other major cities. The spike came after the government eased social distancing restrictions to support a weak economy, allowing nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen.