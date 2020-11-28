Bonus weather to start the weekend!

Sunny skies returned Friday...

Sunshine returned Friday and will last through today before clouds arrive on Sunday. Highs were in the 30s to lower 40s Friday, but readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s degrees today will give us a pleasant afternoon. Winds will become southwesterly and increase to 7 to 15 miles per hour.

Colder Sunday and next week…

The winds will switch to the northwest for Sunday, and they will pick up into the 15-35 mph range to end the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 30s for today, and then into the upper 20s to lower 30s for Monday. Afternoon readings will remain in the 30s for much of next week, and the forecast brings dry weather, too.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden