Dane County officials expect to certify election results Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County elections officials have finished recounting all ballots in the presidential election.

As of about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said all tabulation is done.

The election workers will return to Monona Terrace on Sunday morning to finish paperwork and to certify the election results for the county.

We are done. However we still need a few hours to reconcile the numbers and complete paperwork. We will reconvene tomorrow morning at 10 am to finish and certify.— Scott McDonell (@samcdonell) November 29, 2020

Milwaukee County finished its recount of the election and certified results on Friday. Joe Biden increased his margin of victory over Donald Trump in the county by 149 votes.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 in the first count.

Milwaukee and Dane were the only two Wisconsin counties the Trump campaign challenged to a recount.

The state of Wisconsin will certify statewide election results on Tuesday.