High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over whether the Trump administration can exclude people in the country illegally from the count used for divvying up congressional seats. But experts say other issues are looming large for the 2020 census as it heads into unchartered territory over the next two months. A host of not-previously-experienced variables could determine the final product of the nation’s once-a-decade head count. There are questions about whether the Census Bureau will be able to meet deadlines and if the House can reject the numbers. Another unknown is if data quality will be affected by the pandemic, a shortened schedule and natural disasters.