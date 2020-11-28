Kashmir people vote in local polls amid cold and security

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The first phase of local civic polls has opened in Indian-controlled Kashmir amid tight security. Nearly 6 million voters across the disputed region’s 20 districts are eligible to elect 280 members of District Development Councils in a staggered eight-phase process that ends Dec. 19. Authorities deployed tens of thousands of additional soldiers in the already highly militarized region to guard the vote. Government forces laid razor wire and erected steel barricades on roads around many of the 2,146 polling stations set up for the first phase. The elected members will have no legislative powers. Separatist leaders who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir have in the past called for a boycott of elections, calling them an illegitimate exercise under military occupation.