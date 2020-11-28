Marcus Carr scores 28 points, leads Minnesota over LMU 88-73

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half and Minnesota beat Loyola Marymount 88-73. Both Gach added 17 points and Liam Robbins had 10 for the Golden Gophers (2-0). Carr, Gach, and Robbins combined for seven of the Gophers’ eight 3-pointers. Joe Quintana scored 19 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring for LMU (1-1). Gach scored the first four points of the second half and added an alley-oop for a Jarvis Omersa dunk to cap a 24-12 run that stretched the Gophers’ lead to 65-49 midway through the second half.