North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight virus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it’s further toughening restrictions on entering seawaters as part of elevated steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic, two days after South Korea said the North had banned sea fishing. The Korean Central News Agency reported the country is mobilizing more anti-virus units and establishing strong steps to “completely remove uncivilized and unhygienic elements that could help make room for the spread of an epidemic” at winter. North Korea has maintained no single virus case has been found on its territory, a claim widely questioned by outside experts. A major outbreak in North Korea could have devastating consequences because of its broken health care system and a chronic lack of medicines.