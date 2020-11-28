Salvation Army bell ringing this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - This year, bell ringing for the Salvation Army has been more challenging, but the need is greater than ever.

Bell ringing began November 9th and it will go until December 24th. This year, the Salvation Army is bell ringing at 22 different participating businesses throughout La Crosse County.

"We are missing many individuals this year but we are still here and the need is still here," said Christina Knudsen, Development Director at the Salvation Army.

"We are calling it a 'Silent Campaign' because you might not see us and you might not hear us, but the kettles are still there and they are kind of on their own," said Knudsen.

Organizers are asking people to find the kettles when they are walking in and out of businesses or to find the Salvation Army online because the need is still there.

Knudsen explained that they have had many families reach out to them and they will still provide that support, but they do rely on the community to help them to keep those programs going. She said they are currently about 25% to their goal.

"Inland is matching $12,500, so we are thrilled. We have been matching since yesterday. We are doing yesterday and today (Saturday) so after Thanksgiving," said Knudsen. "We are really hoping with community support we can reach that."

The in-person kettles aren't the only way people can donate. They are doing a 'virtual kettle' on their website, so anyone can go online to donate. The Salvation Army wants everyone to know that if anyone chooses to donate online, those dollars stay local. While you may be on a website for the Salvation Army, it is here in La Crosse so those dollars stay here.

Organizers are currently looking for individuals that are interested in volunteering as bell ringers. They are ensuring everyone's safety by giving them their own personal bell, masks, and gloves. For anyone interested in getting involved just visit the Salvation Army website or give them a call at 608-782-6126.