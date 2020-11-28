Small Business Saturday proving to be more important than ever this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday that occurs the Saturday following Thanksgiving every year to promote shopping at small businesses.

"It is putting a little focus on the small businesses and their importance in the community," said Sharon Cullman, co-owner of Great River Popcorn and Ice Cream that has been a part of the downtown La Crosse community since 2014. "If we don't have the focus kind of put on the small businesses periodically people forget the importance."

This year has been extremely difficult for small businesses.

"A lot of the small businesses have had a challenging year with COVID just adjusting and modifying how they are running their business," said Dani Peterslie, co-owner of Drift Mercantile.

Drift Mercantile sells locally made goods along with a variety of items from dog toys to games. It is just one of the many locally-owned businesses and shops that fill downtown La Crosse.

"Small business Saturday is one of our favorite days of the year," said Peterslie. "It's kind of a day of celebration for small businesses, especially small business owners because we really take pride in what we do and put a lot of our heart and soul, and time an energy into cultivating a business."

"There are so many little businesses down here, and we all need you," said Randy Goyette, owner of La Crosse Olive Oil Company. "To keep little businesses open, keeps us strong. We can't lose our small businesses because once they are gone they are hard to get back."

For La Crosse Olive Oil Company, they had only been in their new shop a few months when the pandemic hit, and Goyette said he didn't think they were going to make it. Once they saw restaurants doing curbside pick-up, they tried to do the same.

"The first weekend we did it, we had 20 cars sitting outside and that totally saved us. Totally," said Goyette.

La Crosse Olive Oil Company is one of the smallest in the downtown area and they sell over 30 different types of olive oils and over 40 balsamic vinegar types. Goyette explained that each oil can add a different flavor to food depending on which one you use.

"If you think about it, Monday through Sunday we eat the same things, we just have to change the taste on it a little bit," said Goyette. "If you like the taste of bacon but don't want to eat it, we have the olive oil for that. If you like popcorn and want to add a little flavor to it, we have many different types of oils to give your popcorn that flavor."

Although all the businesses in downtown La Crosse have seen effects from the pandemic, they say the community is strong and their support has helped them through hard times.

"We've seen a lot of support from the community actually. We have had a lot of people come in and say 'we are really going to try to shop local this year and avoid shopping online if we can. That's been really positive to hear," said Peterslie.

Sharon Cullman, Great River Popcorn and Ice Cream co-owner says that support from the community helped them push through.

"We feel the community support," said Cullman. "The locals have been great so we are very thankful for that."

"I think we sometimes forget how important the local businesses are until they are gone but I know especially this year," said Cullman. "There are so many people that have been shut down for great periods of time or have been limited to a very small capacity so a lot of places are struggling."

"It helps everyone when they can support the small businesses downtown," said Dani Peterslie.

Shopping local is about more than just the money.

"It's not always about making money, it's about keeping people happy and having what they want when they need it," said Goyette.

Shop Small Sunday is also going on from now until the end of December to encourage people to purchase locally. All community members have to do is upload a photo of their receipt to belocallacrosse.com/shopsmall and each week a corporate sponsor will donate a portion of the purchase to the Small Business Resiliency Fund.

"If you want the local businesses here, you have to support them and to me downtown La Crosse is a great place to go shopping," said Sharon Cullman.