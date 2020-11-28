Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. DTP Companies, which he founded, says in a statement that Hsieh was with family when he died Friday. KLAS-TV reports Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut. Hsieh retired from Zappos this year after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area. No details were released on how he died.