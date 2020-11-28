Woman arrested in fatal shooting at Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from an gunshot wound,. His death marked the city’s 79th homicide this year, and the third this week. Investigators arrested a 24-year-old woman who was later booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder charges. Police believe she was in a relationship with the victim. Jail records indicate she lived in the two-story apartment complex.