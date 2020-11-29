A cold start to the work week

Blustery Sunday

Highs on Sunday only reached the upper 30s to near 40 in spots. The wind chills were any where between 5 and 15 degrees colder than the actual temperature thanks to a strong NW wind from 15-20 gusting up to 35 mph. Those winds will stay persistent through the evening and overnight hours.

Cold Stretch

As we head into Monday morning, many of us will see temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. The NW wind will stay between 15-20 mph so that will make our wind chills drop to the single digits for many, so bundle up Monday morning. We will get to see a good deal of sunshine for Monday with highs only making it to the low 30s, but winds should be lighter from 5-10 mph.

Extended Outlook

Temperatures this week will likely stay in the 30s which is around average for this time of year. Mid 30s to even upper 30s for the second half of the week. I'm seeing signs of low 40s for Friday/Saturday/Sunday! The forecast is dry, and I don't have any precipitation chances as of right now into next weekend.

Have a good one,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears