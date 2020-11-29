AP Top 25: No. 1 Alabama leads locked-in top 8 for 4th week

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll again as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row. The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and are followed by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4. Clemson. Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth, respectively. Unbeaten Cincinnati is seventh and undefeated BYU is eighth. The changes in the poll came after that, with Miami inching up to No. 9 and Indiana returning to the top 10. Texas, Auburn and North Carolina dropped out of the rankings while Iowa, Washington and Liberty entered. The Tide ran their streak of consecutive poll appearances to 209, matching Florida for the third-longest streak ever.