Driver crashes into landmark NYC arch; officer injured

10:08 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an intoxicated driver slammed into Washington Square Park’s landmark marble arch on Sunday and injured an officer who was parked there to protect it. Police say a Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old man crashed into the arch shortly before 1:30 a.m. The Nissan then hit a police car that was parked near the arch. The officer in the car was taken to a hospital with neck and back pain. The man was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated. The famous arch installed in 1892 was not damaged.

