Iowa State pulls away to win opener vs Ark-Pine Bluff 80-63

2:33 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Newcomer Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points, Rasir Bolton added 16 and Iowa State took over in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-63. The Cyclones, in their season opener, trailed 37-34 at the break before Coleman-Lands, a graduate transfer from DePaul,  sparked a second-half rally.  After a Harris Bolton had two buckets, including a dunk, and Coleman-Lands a 3 for a 10-0 run that made it 58-44. Markedric Bell and Shaun Doss scored 15 points apiece for the Golden Lions. The win was the 200th for Iowa State coach Steve Prohm, the 96th with the Cyclones. 

Associated Press

