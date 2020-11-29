Iowa State pulls away to win opener vs Ark-Pine Bluff 80-63

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Newcomer Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points, Rasir Bolton added 16 and Iowa State took over in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-63. The Cyclones, in their season opener, trailed 37-34 at the break before Coleman-Lands, a graduate transfer from DePaul, sparked a second-half rally. After a Harris Bolton had two buckets, including a dunk, and Coleman-Lands a 3 for a 10-0 run that made it 58-44. Markedric Bell and Shaun Doss scored 15 points apiece for the Golden Lions. The win was the 200th for Iowa State coach Steve Prohm, the 96th with the Cyclones.