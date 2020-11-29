Man hospitalized after being shot by St. Paul police officer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Paul police officer responding to a domestic assault report shot a man who had been walking around naked and weilding a steak knife. The incident began shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when police responded to a call about a vehicle crash. Police were told that a man was holding a steak knife to a woman’s neck. The 31-year-old man suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg and one to the abdomen. He was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. None of the officers was injured.