Minnesota Update: 57 COVID deaths, 8,953 more cases of the virus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update that 57 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Twenty-nine of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,578 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH reported. The Department said 2,407 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Sunday's update that another 8,953 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Thirty-one of the new cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Fillmore County saw 22 more with Houston County reporting 12 additional cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 312,969 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 22,613 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 6,366 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 265,223 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported the total number of tests completed in the state is now at 4,219,424. The Department said about 2,512,690 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 16,643 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,750 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

