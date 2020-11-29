Montenegro upcoming PM protests expelling of Serb ambassador

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s prime minister-designate has said he regrets the outgoing government’s decision to expel the Serbian ambassador just days before the planned inauguration of a new, pro Serb Cabinet in the small Balkan state. Zdravko Krivokapic tweeted Sunday that “such acts are not in the spirit of the European path and good regional cooperation of friendly countries.” Montenegro and Serbia have expelled one another’s ambassadors in tit-for-tat moves on Saturday. The diplomatic dispute adds to already tense relations between the two neighboring countries states that were part of the same country before an independence referendum in 2006 led to Montenegro splitting away.