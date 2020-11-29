Rocket attack causes fire at oil refinery in northern Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Oil Ministry says a rocket attack caused a large fire to break out at an oil refinery in the country’s north, briefly halting operations. There were no reports of casualties at the small Siniya refinery in Salahuddin province. It was not immediately clear who was behind Sunday’s attack. Although the Islamic State group no longer holds territory in Iraq, the group maintains sleeper cells and frequently carries out attacks across parts of the country, including the north. The Siniya refinery is located near Iraq’s largest oil refinery, Baiji, which sustained major damage during the war against IS.