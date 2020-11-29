Skip to Content

Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting

11:31 pm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus. A person with direct knowledge of the event tells The Associated Press that Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano got the results at the White House on Wednesday. Mastriano was there for a meeting between Trump and like-minded Republican state lawmakers about efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. Mastriano has aggressively opposed policies under the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and keep people safe.

Associated Press

