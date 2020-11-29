Swiss vote on plan to boost liability, scrutiny of big firms

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss voters are casting final ballots in a referendum on a measure that could stiffen penalties against companies that are based Switzerland if they violate human rights or harm the environment abroad. The federal government opposes the “Responsible companies — to protect people and the environment” initiative, championed by left-leaning groups and some big civil society organizations, asserting that it goes too far. Parliament has proposed a countermeasure that would also boost scrutiny of such companies’ actions. Polls suggest a close contest in the vote mainly conducted by mail-in balloting that ends Sunday.