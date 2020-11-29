Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s indefatigable pro-democracy activists have taken to Bangkok’s streets again, this time to protest the army as they push forward with their campaign for sweeping reforms, including to the nation’s monarchy. Around 800 protesters gathered in Sunday afternoon and in early evening marched to the base of the 11th Infantry Regiment, which is closely associated with the country’s royal palace. Their number grew to well over 1,000 as they settled in for speeches by protest leaders. The protesters believe that the army undermines democracy in Thailand, and that the nation’s king wields too much power and influence. The protesters also want Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down and the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic.