Wisconsin Update: 22 new deaths, 117 more hospitalized for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were 22 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 117 people were newly-hospitalized according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Several counties did not report case counts on Thursday, which was Thanksgiving.

In a tweet from Friday the agency said that numbers may be delayed due to the holiday.

Because of delays in data collection, the daily totals don't always correlate to the actual number of deaths on a particular day, although they do over time. Deaths by day are reported by DHS HERE.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,814 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 29 from the day prior.

Of those, 406 are in the ICU, up 6 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,831 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,680 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 22 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,307 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 311,438 or 81 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 111 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the cases are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 105 new cases on Sunday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 10

20-29 - 18

30-39 - 13

40-49 - 16

50-59 - 18

60-69 - 13

70-79 - 10

80-89 - 7

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 799 (+14) 4 12 Crawford 1,207 (+15) 7 56 Grant 3,444 (+29) 62 34.43 Jackson 1,712 (+15) 4 19.86 La Crosse 8,011(+105) 35 95.86 Monroe 2,566 (+38) 13 (+1) 38 Trempealeau 2,377 (+20) 15 28.86 Vernon 1,138 (+18) 15 20.71 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.