Accidental fire damages garage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire that damaged a Copeland Ave. building on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews worked for about an hour to extinguish the blaze at 231 Copeland Ave. that began around 3:30 Monday. No one suffered any injuries. The department said it arrived approximately three and a half minutes after receiving the call.

The garage sustained moderate damage to its exterior. Investigators determined the cause was accidental due to improper use of burning materials.