Accidental fire damages garage

Updated
Last updated today at 9:47 pm
9:42 pm News

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire that damaged a Copeland Ave. building on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews worked for about an hour to extinguish the blaze at 231 Copeland Ave. that began around 3:30 Monday. No one suffered any injuries. The department said it arrived approximately three and a half minutes after receiving the call.

The garage sustained moderate damage to its exterior. Investigators determined the cause was accidental due to improper use of burning materials.

Dustin Luecke

Dustin Luecke anchors News 19 Daybreak weekday mornings.

