Asian shares fall despite fresh records on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are lower on renewed caution despite a record high finish on Wall Street last week driven by hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the global economy. Regional benchmarks fell Monday in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China. Chinese manufacturing data showed the economy still gaining ground as it recovers from the pandemic. The S&P 500 finished last week with a record high. Optimism about a vaccine persists even as one vaccine candidate suffered a setback and cases of the coronavirus remain high around the world, with renewed waves setting off alarm in Asia.