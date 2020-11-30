Coldest day this week as November comes to an end

Early morning conditions are brisk as lows fall into the 20s. Strong winds accompanied by the cold air. This has dropped feel like temperatures into the teens to single digits. Grab something warm and bundle up!

Bitter cold

We’ll round off November with the coldest day of the week. First, cloud cover will decrease, and winds calm into the afternoon. Even with calm northwesterly winds, the cold continues to fill in. This will keep our temperatures in the 20s and low 30s today.

Then with clear skies and calm winds overnight, temperatures plummet again. So it will be another morning with bitterly cold temperatures in the single digits to the teens. Then sunshine will quickly bring temperatures back into the 30s. Then the region will track a quiet, seasonal trend to take over.

Quiet, seasonal trend

A very uneventful week is ahead for the Upper Midwest. The jet stream will set up in Canada by Wednesday. This will keep any active weather like precipitation or strong winds, out of the Midwest. It will also keep the area around seasonal temperatures.

This pattern will also bring plenty of sunshine all week long. Thursday and the weekend are the days that may include slightly more cloud cover.

Stay warm!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett