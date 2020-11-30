Explosions in 3 Malian cities amid jihadist attacks

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Three cities in northern Mali were hit by simultaneous attacks on Monday against military camps housing international forces, according to residents and a United Nations official. Resident Souleymane Ag Mohamed Ali said he heard more than 10 explosions coming from the direction of the camp for U.N. peacekeepers and soldiers for the French Operation Barkhane in the city of Kidal. No group has claimed responsibility for the simultaneous attacks, but they bear the mark of jihadist groups linked to al-Qaida that carry out attacks in both northern and central Mali. Attacks on the camps are frequent, but these are the first coordinated attacks.