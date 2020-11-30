Skip to Content

Franklin, Hall vie for a few weeks in Congress from Georgia

New
5:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia will choose the man who will succeed civil rights legend John Lewis, if only for a few weeks. Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin are contesting a runoff on Tuesday after neither won a majority in a seven-way race in September. Both are Democrats. Neither man will be Lewis’ permanent successor. State senator and state Democratic Party chair Nikema Williams easily defeated Republican Angela Stanton King for a full two-year-term starting Jan. 3. About 31,000 people voted in the September election. That number could be smaller by the end of balloting on Tuesday. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content