Germany’s Merkel: Brexit no-deal would set bad example

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Britain and the European Union would set a bad example if they fail to reach a deal on their future relationship, but again insisted that the EU doesn’t want a deal at any price. The U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, but remained part of the 27-nation bloc’s economic embrace during an 11-month transition as the two sides tried to negotiate a new free-trade deal to take effect Jan. 1. Germany currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, though the Brexit talks are primarily a matter for the executive European Commission and its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.