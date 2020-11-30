Greece: Critics warn virus test price caps may slash testing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s largest medical association has criticized a decision by the country’s center-right government to impose price caps on coronavirus tests at private labs, warning that the measure could disrupt testing during a spike in infections. The government set the price limits at 40 euros ($48) for regular swab tests and 10 euros ($12) for rapid tests, cutting current rates at most labs by more than half. The Panhellenic Medical Association said on Monday that the measure would force many independent labs to stop providing COVID-19 tests, putting additional pressure on the state-run health service.