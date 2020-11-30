Hong Kong closes government offices in new anti-virus curbs

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has imposed sweeping curbs to stop a fresh spike in coronavirus infections, closing government offices and swimming pools and limiting public gatherings to two people. The announcement follows a decision to close schools for in-person teaching the rest of the year. The territory’s leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, announced 76 new confirmed cases. That was on top of 115 infections reported Sunday. Lam said the upsurge is “very severe.” Lam said government employees, except those in emergency services, would work from home. She said private employers were asked to do so as well if they could.