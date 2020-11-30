IMF: Greek debt sustainable despite pandemic-linked spike

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says Greece’s huge public debt remains sustainable in the medium term despite “unprecedented uncertainty” to all sectors of the economy due to the pandemic. Following completion of a new round of monitoring discussions with Athens, the IMF said Monday that Greece’s economy is expected to contract 9.5% this year before expanding 5.7% in 2021. The public debt will reach a record high 208% of GDP this year, before decreasing to 199% in 2021 — compared to an already high 181% last year. The IMF, together with Greece’s European bailout creditors, continues to monitor the country’s economy beyond the end of the 2010-2018 financial crisis and rescue loan program.