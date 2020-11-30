Investigators say man who shot 3 also wounded in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — State investigators say the man who shot and injured three people in Albert Lea, including a police officer, was also wounded when a state trooper opened fire. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the 21-year-old man suffered shrapnel injuries and was treated at Rochester hospital. Officers responded to the shooting at the Shady Oaks apartment building early Sunday and found the officer had been hit in his bullet-resistant vest. He was taken to Mayo in Albert Lea for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening. Two men, ages 52 and 38, were airlifted to the Rochester hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.