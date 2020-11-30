La Crosse Board of Education to host meeting about upcoming election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Board of Education is set to host a virtual meeting focused on its upcoming election this April.

The meeting is scheduled to take place via Google Meet on Tuesday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in serving students, staff, and the La Crosse community as a member of the board.

All those who wish to attend must RSVP to the superintendent’s office by emailing steiger@lacrossesd.org or by calling (608) 789-7659.

Three board positions will be voted on in the April 6 election. The individual's chosen to fill these roles will serve on the board for three years beginning Monday, April 26.

Board incumbents include Brad Quarberg, Keonte Turner and Jeff Meyer. Further information on board members' roles can be found on the Wisconsin Association of School Boards website.