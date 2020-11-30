La Crosse downtown business owner to run for mayor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse business owner is making a bid to become the next mayor of the city.

Greg Saliaras owns Soula’s Cuisina located on Main Street in the heart of downtown La Crosse. Saliaras has lived in La Crosse for the last eight years. He says he loves the city, but has felt firsthand the effects of the pandemic on small business in the downtown area. That's why he believes it is time for some change at City Hall.

"I know there is a need for change. People need to get involved. Complaining does not help unless you are willing to put in the time in to do some things different and work for some change. I think we are going to work for a little bit of change and we’ll see what happens," said Saliaras,

Saliaras will begin his campaign on Tuesday by starting to collect signatures to appear on the ballot. Mayor Tim Kabat plans to announce his intentions during a virtual news conference on Tuesday.