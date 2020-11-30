Looking dry for a good chunk of the week

Sunny Monday

Eventually the mid level stratus clouds cleared on Monday and we got to see a good deal of afternoon sunshine. Highs only reached the upper 20s and low 30s for most, with 32 degrees in La Crosse. That is just shy of average for this time of year. We have a pretty cold night on tap with lows in the teens and a NW breeze from 5-10 mph.

More Sunshine and Dry Conditions

This forecast looks to be dry through next weekend. Temperatures will generally bounce around from the mid 30s to the low 40s throughout the week. It looks like a good deal of sunshine will be around through Tuesday with intervals of sun and clouds following. All in all, enjoy that quiet forecast.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears